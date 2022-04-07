“How I Got Fired From Chevron By A Gay Boss”

Happy to get an oil and gas job. Dream come true. Everything was perfect with me. 3 years into my job, a new boss showed up. A light skin Nigerian male. His wife and kids were in Canada. I visit the gym 3x per week.

He requested to go to the same gym. Pretended to work out and asked that I mentored him. It all happened fast. I thought he was responsible as he was married. He started touching my body inappropriately. Caressing my chest holding my arms. Thought he was enamored by the muscles only. I would somehow break him off and redirect him to the session.

Then, after work it was about meeting me, talking to me, confiding in me. Initially, I was happy to build a close relationship with a boss. Of course, that’s my career growth right there.

Not until, this night, he invited me over to his lounge. As soon i arrived, he undressed to a G-string, I was dazed for real. He tried to kissed me. I blocked it. Then, came the love, the feeling, and sex plea. So, I took my leave quickly. Felt disappointed and betrayed. I told no one but my bestie who laughed over it and made a mockery of the whole thing. Telling me that he would have busted his ass for the money.

All I needed was my job and no drama. He advanced toward me several times. Showered me with expensive stuff. I rejected everything he offered. I couldn’t shake him anymore, no hugs, nothing. I felt truly perplexed cos he was very connected and has brothers and relatives in top positions in Chevron. I met with him, talked to him man to man politely. He told me he had been in it since he was 14. I asked him if he would love that life for his kids. He said, no! So, I told him that I have a faith, a conscience and a commitment to my God. That I would not entertain homosexuality. So, after more attempts, the hate set in.

Well, my final year in Chevron was horrendous until i finally got axed 17 months after my new boss showed up. I moved on with my dignity but with a bigger lesson in life. I kept it a secret for many years. Only my bestie new about it.

Many men are victims. People hardly believe the few who cry out. Many will question the authenticity of my history and blame me afterall. Making it harder for the next man to come out.

Many argue that they will beat, hit, or punch a man for advancing toward them. There are consequences. Read your room. Justice hardly comes in a world of injustice. Sometimes, the best thing to do is walk away.

