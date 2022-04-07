How Much Do You Guys Spend On Women Weekly?

As for me to God be my witness it’s not more than 5k a month and that’s because I don’t date anybody and I don’t go for all those expensive oloshos as well. I visit the ones that are 2k and that’s like three times a month. I have been scared of relationships because of Billings, I’m not ready to carry anyone’s cross on my shoulders. So my relationship with women is just I come out of my house and they start admiring my face and it never gets past that for years. So I want to understand other guys, what’s your relationship with women like? Do they admire you, so much so that you toast them and spend on them as per relationship?Or do you carry expensive oloshos for high fees? How much leaves your account for a woman in a week?

