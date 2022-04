As married nairalanders, how often do your spouse provoke you? And how do you handle such provocations?

Provocation to me comes daily, though depending on the level of provocation from the other partner.

No marriage is perfect but our ability handle each others flaws is what matters more. Considering every provocation as a yardstick to acrimonious living may only lead to broken homes.

How do you handle yours?

