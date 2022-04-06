‘How Robbers Raped My Younger Sisters!’

3 weeks ago, My two sisters in Uni (One is already planning on getting married) came to visit due to the strike.

Armed men 4 in total broke into our house around 1 am, I woke up after hearing a heavy bang, they are already in the parlour, at gunpoint they asked me to bring all my laptops, money and valuables, the robbers forced me and my sisters (unfortunately in night clothes) to the master room, they tore their dresses, in turns they forcefully raped them, I begged and cried for them to stop but one of them smashed my head with the gun and told me if i move he would shoot me in the head.

I haven’t been able to sleep and my sisters are so traumatized, I couldn’t do anything to help but watch them cry while these monsters raped them. i am so depressed and unhappy, how can i move on from this sad event?

