How Sit At Home Makes The Poor Poorer In South-East

HOW SIT AT HOME MAKES THE POOR POORER IN SOUTHEAST.

I am going to use Ariaria market as a case study because I reside around that area. Thousands of customers come from Uyo, Calabar, Rivers, Bayelsa to buy things from Ariaria market on week days. They will patronize wheelbarrow pushers that will carry their goods to the bus, they will patronize mamaput sellers, they will patronize okada riders, keke etc.

Traders in Ariaria are higher in population than these customers that come from outside Abia state. The market is also patronised by residents of Abia. They will also need the services of wheelbarrow pushers, okada riders, mamaput, keke, etc.

If the average person in any of these categories makes 4,000 naira daily, it means every Monday sit at home he/she loses 4,000 Naira.

36 days of sit at home have been observed on Monday since August 2021.

36 days × 4,000= 144,000 naira.

If the poor have lost 144,000 naira, the middle class may have lost about a million naira, while the rich will be counting their losses in hundreds of millions.

Sit at home will not affect the salaries of Buhari.

Sit at home will not affect the salaries of any governors.

Sit at home will not affect the salaries of any minister.

Sit at home is a self imposed embargo on the people you claim to be fighting for. It is an economic suicide.

