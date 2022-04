Gone are the days where u will watch skits without any sexual content and yet still laugh yourself out, the likes of ajebo, Emmanuella e.t.c.

These days there are no skits content you will watch from these skit makers that wouldn’t wouldn’t promote sex, the likes of Bae U, Mr macaroni, e.t.c .

You don’t have to promote sexual content or make women look cheap before you make people laugh.

