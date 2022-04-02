How To Report A Hate Crime By Nigerians Living In The UK Or USA To Their Authorities

I am sick of miscreants hiding under the guise of being in diaspora and spreading hate speech and beating the drums of war in Nigeria whilst they hide away in Europe and America with their families.

So, find below the links to the web pages in the UK, EU and America where you can anonymously report any online Hate speech against other tribes by any Nigerian hiding in Diaspora .

Maybe this will cage the likes of Adeyinka Grandson (now jailed in the UK for 4.5 years), Nnamdi Kanu (who may still be tried for Hate Speech if he returns to the UK after his release) and Simon Ekpa (who may also be jailed once Finland receives enough complaints about his online Hate Speech against other tribes).

Report a hate crime by Nigerians living in Finland including Hate Speeches by Simon Ekpa

https://www.yhdessavihaavastaan.fi/en/report-racist-incidents/

Report online material promoting terrorism or extremism or that encourage violence posted by Nigerians living in the UK

https://www.gov.uk/report-terrorism

Report a hate crime by Nigerians living in the UK

https://www.report-it.org.uk/your_police_force

Report a hate crime by Nigerians living in America

https://tips.fbi.gov/

Report a hate crime by Nigerians living in any EU Country

http://reportinghate.eu/en/report-hate/

Report a hate crime by Nigerians living in any EU Country

https://www.coe.int/en/web/no-hate-campaign/reporting-to-national-bodies#{%2237118627%22:[]}

Its unfortunate that a bunch of Diaspora based Semi Illiterate and ILLITERATE CLEANERS, SECURITY GUARDS AND Care Workers and idle unemployment benefit scroungers use the internet to deceive educated people living in Nigeria to set the country on fire whilst their unemployed and underemployed selves hide abroad in the hope that when the war starts and the dust settles, they will bring their illiterate selves back to Nigeria and rule over the millions of educated Nigerians who stayed in Nigeria through thick and thin.

I am a Yoruba man living in London but have never supported Adeyinka Grandson nor Sunday Igboho in their quest to break up Nigeria and set it on fire and I remember telling a semi-illiterate friend in London that it was futile for him and his Yoruba nation agitators to boast that we will get Oduduwa republic by Dec 2020 and I warned him not to give them his hard earned money in the guise of contributing to Yoruba nation coffers but I’m not sure if he heeded my call and I found it repulsive at the number of loud mouth Europe and America based Nigerian Diasporan Semi illiterates, Thugs and Touts (both men and women) shouting up and down on Youtube that we must break away from Nigeria and fight a war if necessary and I am thinking to myself that is it these people loudmouth semi illiterates who are going to determine my being a Nigerian or not ?

People just jump on a bandwagon without doing their own research / due diligence about the so called leaders of the futile agitation

If they had done their research, they would have found out that Igboho was a political thug / tool financially empowered by successive Oyo state Governors and at one time he even worked for Tinubu who paid him off so that Igboho’s boys will not scatter Ondo state elections some years ago. He is even being accused of being a Benin Republic to Nigeria Cross border smuggler which makes sense when you think of his boys in May 2021 going to forcefully (with guns) open the Idiroko border in Ogun State between Nigeria and Benin republic to facilitate free movement of goods and cars into Nigeria. So igboho must have been pained that Buhari closed the borders as this will have affected his alleged smuggling business negatively.

If people had done a simple google research they would have found that Nnamdi Kanu was a failed and unemployed business man in the UK where a simple company house search for his name in the UK will reveal that at the time he started his agitation, he only had £20 or less in his company accounts.

Again I find it absurd that an educated person will think that it is proper or possible to secede from a country by arming your foot soldiers with Juju tied around their body. what backward mindset ?

The leaders of the Catalonia breakaway group in Spain are still in prison more than 2 years on and this is in Europe but some people just suspend their reasonable mind and education and bury their head in the sand and allow all sorts of illiterates, semi illiterates and mad men and women to lead them into a pit all in the name of breaking away from Nigeria and yet these same people still carry and travel on a Nigerian passport.

Report a hate crime by Nigerians living in Finland including Hate Speeches by Simon Ekpa

https://www.yhdessavihaavastaan.fi/en/report-racist-incidents/

Report online material promoting terrorism or extremism or that encourage violence posted by Nigerians living in the UK

https://www.gov.uk/report-terrorism

Report a hate crime by Nigerians living in the UK

https://www.report-it.org.uk/your_police_force

Report a hate crime by Nigerians living in America

https://tips.fbi.gov/

Report a hate crime by Nigerians living in any EU Country

http://reportinghate.eu/en/report-hate/

Report a hate crime by Nigerians living in any EU Country

https://www.coe.int/en/web/no-hate-campaign/reporting-to-national-bodies#{%2237118627%22:[]}

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...