I AM BETTER THAN THOSE WHO HIDE THEIR WOMEN-YUL EDOCHIE

Yul Edochie has described himself as true African man for owing up to his second wife, Judy Austin real name (Muoghalu Uchechukwu Judith) and new born baby boy. In other words, Yul is saying he better than men who hide their women or those who frolics with side chics. Instead, he decided to marry Judy as second wife.

The actor, who is the son of veteran actor, Pete Edochie, disclosed in a short post on his Instagram page. He also praised his first wife, May Aligwe Yul-Edochie.

Yul Edochie is being called out in around of debate by most Nigerians concerning polygamy. While some people described taking second wife as sin, some people believed it there was nothing wrong in a Christian getting a second wife because the likes of Elkanah, David, Isaac ,Jacob and Abraham had more practiced polygamy.

Yul and Judith love story might have started at the production of NATIVE GIRL, where they both acted.

GISTMASTER gathered that Judith is from Umuoji, Idemili North in Anambra state. Aside acting, she is also into modelling, ecommerce and partly into music.

