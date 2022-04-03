‘I Don’t Feel Comfortable Hearing My Friend & His Girlfriend Pray’

How Do I React To My Friend And His Girlfriend?

I don’t feel convenient and comfortable hearing my friend and his gf pray, she kinda hold prayer sessions like she’s in Shiloh or something and I sometimes have this feelings that she thinks I’m behind her boyfriend financial crises even though we all greet and talk like there is nothing but deep down we all feel this kind of tension between us and I’m not happy with this to the point I had to start playing gospel songs whenever she starts her prayers with him and my friend has refused to let her stop coming, she stayed as though they married in the flat…….

I honestly don’t know to go about this anymore and I don’t want my friend to think I’m being wicked if I should leave the flat and go get mine because he’s not financially capable of securing one now and the rent is about to due.

