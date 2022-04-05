I have passed 4 stages and this is the final interview. On the overall, I did very well but towards the ending my anus could no longer hold this big loud fart. I tried to squeeze the tip of my anus but it overwhelmed me and the fart came out like an oil drum exploding in a cantonment.
The smell that ensued sent the interviewers running for their lives. In a few moments, the security guard asked me to leave that they will contact me by email.
So, I have been home since thinking how and why it happened.
What are my chances of getting this job?
I Farted During A Job Interview
