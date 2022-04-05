I Farted During A Job Interview

I have passed 4 stages and this is the final interview. On the overall, I did very well but towards the ending my anus could no longer hold this big loud fart. I tried to squeeze the tip of my anus but it overwhelmed me and the fart came out like an oil drum exploding in a cantonment.

The smell that ensued sent the interviewers running for their lives. In a few moments, the security guard asked me to leave that they will contact me by email.

So, I have been home since thinking how and why it happened.

What are my chances of getting this job?

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...