I Get Threat Messages Over Recruitment – Head Of Service

The head of service of the federation, Dr. Folashade Yemi-Esan, said in carrying out her job and ensuring a corrupt-free civil service, she has received several threats due to political interference.

Esan, who spoke at a policy dialogue on entrenching transparency in public service recruitment in Nigeria, organised by the Independent Corrupt Practices and other related offences Commission (ICPC), also said the continued interference from highly connected individuals have hindered proper federal character representations in employment in Nigeria.

The head of the service of the federation also said trade and manufacturing sectors in Nigeria are highest employers of labour, noting that federal government currently has about 390,000 officers on payroll aside the Military and university staff, which are not part of the payroll system.

She, however, said by January 2023, the comprehensive records of civil servants under payroll would have been fully harmonised.

Also speaking, the chairman of the Federal Character Commission, Dr. Muheeba Farida, said the ICPC is one of the most organised government agency that follows federal character principle in recruitment.

The representative of the commission also called on all chief executives of the MDAs to do justice to their recruitment, urging them to bring their nominal role of recruitment to the Federal Character Commission so it can analyse and ensure proper representations.

https://leadership.ng/i-get-threat-messages-over-recruitment-says-head-of-service/

