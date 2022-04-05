I Have Not Made Any Statement On Declaring To Be Kebbi Governor – Malami

The Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Dr Abubakar Malami, SAN, has refuted claims making the rounds that he has declared intention to contest the gubernatorial election in Kebbi State in 2023.

Categorically, Dr Malami said that he has not yet declared interest to contest any elective position come 2023.

This is contained in a press release issued by his media aide, Dr Umar Gwandu, on Tuesday, stating that “the clarification became necessary in view of a false and fabricated publication in some section of the media”.

The AGF said the declaration to contest for a political position was never a hidden affair or clandestine operation that could be reported as a scoop by a section of the media.

The Justice Minister said the report was triggered out of curiosity and eagerness by followers and loyalists.

“A video being circulated as the purported declaration was mischievously translated with fabricated insertions and interpolations that cannot in spirit and context establish the misinformation circulated” Malami clarified.

He, however, thanked his teeming supporters and the general public for expressing their interest.

The AGF hinted that at the appropriate time, they will hear from the horse’s mouth in the full glare of the media, stakeholders, like-minds, party faithful and teaming supporters.



https://independent.ng/2023-malami-speaks-on-running-for-kebbi-governorship-election/

