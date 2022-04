I am not a dancer, but a huge fan of Michael Jackson. My favorite choreography has always been the dangerous dance and I had vowed to do it before I die!!!

Definitely far from MJ and other professional imitators but I am happy I was able to whip something up.

Show some love guys

Video quality not good though

I vow to do smooth criminal if I get some encouragement

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=suRad3181zQ

