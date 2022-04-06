https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KmpOutAz9to

Comic actor John Okafor popularly known as Mr. Ibu appears to be making a steady recovery and he released a funny video to entertain his fans, Newspremises reports.

The actor, who has been sick and on hospital admission for weeks now after he was reportedly poisoned at an event, recorded a video of himself dancing.

Towards the end of the video, he holds onto a chair and simulates a sensual dance.

“I wan nack,” the caption on the video reads.

Source: https://newspremises.com.ng/i-wan-knack-mr-ibu-simulates-sensual-dance-from-his-hospital-ward-video/

