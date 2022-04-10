Ikpeazu Tells Street Traders To Vacate Osisioma Bridge

The Governor of Abia State, Okezie Ikpeazu has warned people he described as recalcitrant street traders to immediately vacate anywhere around Osisioma flyover immediately or be arrested and their wares confiscated permanently.

ABN TV reports that the governor noted with dismay that the attitude of the street traders are defacing the infrastructure which he said is a flagship project of his administration.

The governor in a release signed by his chief press secretary, Onyebuchi Ememanka said the space under and around the Osisioma Flyover is not a market and must not be used as such, stating that the area is the gateway to Aba.

“The Osisioma Flyover is not just flagship infrastructural project of this administration, it is a major gateway into Aba and government will not allow the areas surrounding the edifice to be defaced by recalcitrant street traders.

“Consequently, the Governor has ordered all those involved in any form of trading under and around the Flyover to move out of the area immediately. No form of trading there will be tolerated henceforth.

“The Governor has ordered Commissioners in charge of the Ministries of Trade and Investment, Transport and Works to immediately set up a Joint Task Force, and work in conjunction with Osisioma Ngwa LGA and the relevant security agencies to carry out this directive.

“Effective Monday, the 11th day of April, 2022 any person found involved in any kind of trading under and around the Osisioma Flyover, at any time of the day, shall be promptly arrested and his wares permanently confiscated,” the governor cautioned.

