I’m married with two beautiful children..

I love my husband no doubt….

But I noticed that I’m beginning to like my reverend, I don’t know how to explain this…

He is married with children too but we are kinda fond of each other…

How do I stop this unusual feeling , I can’t stop going to church cos my husband would be mad at me.

