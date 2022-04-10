“I’m Not A Cross Dresser” – Bobrisky

Nigerian crossdresser, Okuneye Idris Olanrewaju known popularly as Bobrisky has reacted to a bill by the House of Representatives to prescribe sanctions for cross-dressing in Nigeria.

Bobrisky in his post on Instagram said he is not a crossdresser but a transgender.

Her post reads;
“I’m not a cross a dresser, I’m a woman. Have done many surgeries that can’t be reversed such as lipo, boobs etc… when the time come even court self go confirm a say I’m now a girl”.

In a following up post he wrote;

“Still have many upcoming surgeries to be done. Na who be cross dresser go fear. I have all my doctors report on my surgeries”.

