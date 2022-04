Imo Police Uncover Identities Of Those Who Attacked Police Station

The Imo State Police Command on Saturday said they have uncovered

the identities of the attackers of the Mbieri Police station in Mbaitoli Local Government Area of state.

The Imo state Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, Micheal Abattam, said this to newsmen in Owerri, regarding last Friday’s attack in Mbeiri.

The police mentioned the names of the suspected attackers as Solomon Umunakwu ‘male’ and Uzoma Umunakwe ‘male’ both natives of Mbieri in Mbaitoli LGA of Imo. Also, Kelechi Onuoma ‘male’ aka Ikaba and kelvin Onuoma ‘male’ aka Alabalaba both natives of Atta in Njaba LGA of Imo State.

On how the police uncovered the names, they said: “Sequel to the recent foiled attack on Mbieri Police Station, on 01/04/2022 by suspected members of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra / Eastern Security Network, its militia wing, the Command’s Tactical Teams under the watch of the indefatigable Deputy Commissioner of police in charge of Operations /Acting Commissioner of Police, DCP MAMMAN B. GIWA, psc, did not relent in their efforts to arrest the hoodlums who attempted the foiled attack on the station.

“The police operatives, after a diligent gathering of credible intelligence which revealed that one Solomon Umunakwu ‘m’ and Uzoma Umunakwe ‘m’ both natives of Mbieri in Mbaitoli LGA of Imo State, escapees from Imo Correctional Center Jail Break of 5th April 2021, Kelechi Onuoma ‘m’ aka Ikaba and kelvin Onuoma ‘m’ aka Alabalaba both natives of Atta in Njaba LGA of Imo State in the company of their gang members led the foiled attack on Mbieri Police Station.

“The Command’s tactical teams on the same day of the incident at about 14:50 hours, mobilised and stormed the house of Solomon Umunakwu in Mbieri. The hoodlums on sighting the police operatives took to their heels abandoning their two operational vehicles used during the foiled attack, a Blue Colour Toyota Corolla LE with registration number ABC 695 HA and one Ash colour Acura MDX SUV vehicle with registration number RRT 149 AG respectively.”

“Following the recovery of the vehicles, the police operatives then moved to the hideouts of other gang members in Atta in Njaba LGA of Imo state. On searching the hideouts the following items were recovered; three locally made pistols, one cut to size gun, one Beretta pistol number NAF-P 3296, one dagger, four rounds of live cartridges, two police belts, one Eastern Security Network uniform, one black beret, one army camouflage scarf, two big sacks of weeds suspected to be Indian hemp and one iron saw blade. Meanwhile, the police operatives are on an aggressive manhunt for the fleeing hoodlums,” Police said.



https://www.vanguardngr.com/2022/04/imo-police-uncover-identities-of-those-who-attacked-police-station/

