In Your Secondary School Days, People Who Sat At The Back Were Known As?

In my secondary school days, people who sat at the back seats were known as “Council of Elders”

Most of them were older than secondary school age. They had children at home

When the teacher is teaching in class, they will be doing back up voice at the back. They also steal notes and people’s textbooks alot

Even when they make noise, you dare not put their names in the list of noise makers , else you go collect

I remember when I added one of them to the list of noise makers, the eyes he used in looking at me eh, I had to remove his name immediately so that I could go home in peace and not in pieces.

