Last week, Infinix announced the new hot 12i on their page on Facebook.

The Infinix Hot 12i comes with a 6.6-inch HD+ IPS LCD display with a 720×1612 resolution. The smartphone is powered by a Mediatek helio G85 processor paired with up to 6GB extended RAM and 64GB of internal storage.

The battery is sized 5,000mAh and features a USB-C port. It was announced with different prices, HOT12i (64GB+2GB) 61,800 and HOT12i (64GB+3GB) 67,000.

