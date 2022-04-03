Insecurity: Buhari’s Govt Overwhelmed But Nigerians Must Not Give Up – Obasanjo

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo says President Muhammadu Buhari-led government has been overwhelmed by the insecurity challenges….

There have been a series of attacks across the country but Monday’s attack on a Kaduna-bound train sparked a nationwide outrage.

At least nine persons were killed, 21 passengers were declared missing after terrorists bombed the train, which was 30 minutes away from its destinantion.

Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State had vowed to hire foreign mercenaries to fight against terrorists if the Federal Government does not end the ongoing spate of terror attacks in the region.

Reacting, Obasanjo described the attack as a “serious situation.”

He spoke at his penthouse residence, Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library (OOPL) in Abeokuta, Ogun State, while receiving a People’s Democratic Party (PDP) presidential aspirant, Dr Ugochukwu Williams, and his team.

Obasanjo expressed concern that Nigerians “are no longer safe on the road, in the train and at the airport,” calling for a concerted effort of stakeholders to stem the tide of insecurity in the country.

The former President said the present administration has been overwhelmed by the situation, but Nigerians must not allow the situation to overwhelm the country.

He said “So, if anybody comes to say I want to see you, I want to talk to you, I will say ‘you’re welcome’. This is because I believe very strongly, and I have said it publicly and I will say it again that the situation we are in this country is not a situation where one man will say yes, he has a solution, unless we are deceiving ourselves. I believe we need to sit down collectively and look at the situation.

“A situation where you are not safe on the road, you are not safe in the train, you are not safe at the airport, that shows a very serious situation.

“I believe that all right thinking Nigerians must know that we have a situation that has overwhelmed the present administration, but we should not allow that situation to overwhelm Nigeria.”

He, however, wished Williams well in the pursuit of his presidential ambition.

In his remarks, Williams, flanked by House of Representatives aspirants from Plateau and Imo states, said he had visited Obasanjo for consultation on his presidential ambition.

He described Obasanjo as a leader who is passionate about peace and unity of Nigeria.

The young presidential aspirant said he was on a mission to “rescue Nigeria”, which he said has been deviled with insecurity and other socio-economic challenges.

If elected, Williams vowed to end “money bag” politics, provide jobs, tackle insecurity and other challenges in Nigeria.

https://dailytrust.com/insecurity-buharis-govt-overwhelmed-but-nigerians-must-not-give-up-obasanjo

