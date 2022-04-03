Is Asokoro, Abuja The Best Precinct In West Africa? (Pictures)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5rONFL-oCGk

Neighborhood overview

The Asokoro area is an attractive, highly developed phase 1 district in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Abuja. It is an exclusive, upper class neighborhood that houses many important local and international institutions.

Embassies and state house lodges are scattered all around the neighborhood. Nigeria’s Presidential complex known as “Aso Villa” and the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) Secretariat are both found in the district.

Other places of interest include Glamour Lounge and the National Children’s Park & Zoo.

Many of Nigeria’s high net worth individuals live in Asokoro including business magnets,

celebrities and top government officials. Despite being a primarily residential district there is selected commercial activity.

The neighborhood hosts several high-class shops and restaurants. A number of Abuja’s best hotels are also sited in the area. The district has often been described as Nigeria’s most desirable place to live in.

Getting around

Asokoro nears Abuja Central Area to the north west, Guzape to the south and Garki to the west. Major roads include Murtala Mohammed Expressway, Yakubu Gowon Crescent, Shehu Shagari Way and Ahmadu Bello Way.

Land and houses in Asokoro

The Asokoro neighborhood has excellent infrastructure. The area is very peaceful and boasts some of the nicest views of Abuja city. Easy access too many of Abuja’s important landmarks makes it a prime location. The area is one of the safest parts of Nigeria.

The district is an extremely popular place to stay for those with deeper pockets. Being an affluent district land and houses in Asokoro, like its neighbor Maitama, are among the most expensive in Abuja.

Depending on the purpose, location and size: plots of land can go for well over 1 billion naira. Homes in Asokoro are some of the most exquisite in the whole country.

