So I’m currently in 300 level with a plan to leave the country immediately after my NYSC.

Since I’m studying a 4 year course in a private uni,I have about 3 years more in this country.

I wish to get a car with a budget of 3.5 to 3.8 million naira.

Due to the 3 years duration coupled with police harassing young car owners.

Is a car really worth buying now or I should jejely wait till I move??

I need inputs please.

