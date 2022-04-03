Is Cheating Enough Reason To Leave A Legal Marriage?

This is referencing legally married persons not two fornicators deceiving themselves with the non Afrjcan word “fiancee”……You are either married or single QED

What Is Infidelity?

Infidelity, or cheating, is the act of being unfaithful to a spouse or other partner. It typically means engaging in sexual or romantic relations with a person other than one’s significant partner, breaking a commitment or promise in the act.

If u have ever been the victim of infidelity, the first question you probably asked was, “why?” The consequences of infidelity are numerous, and it is only natural to want to know why your partner chose to cheat, even if knowing why doesn’t bring you any relief. There could be any number of reasons, and there are many types of infidelity and cheating that could shed a little light on those reasons.

Not every act of infidelity is premeditated and driven by dissatisfaction with a current relationship…Maybe they were drinking or in some other way thrown into an opportunity they didn’t anticipate.

Infidelity is not enough reason to leave a legal Marriage since it is a situation that can be amended.

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...