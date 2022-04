Good evening jamma mu,

Quick one!

She was observed and put under surveillance before the start of Ramadan and the allegation was substantiated with enough evidences during sawm of the holy month of Ramadan.

Would it be okay to send her packing during the holy month or allowed it to end?

Responses are needed at this crossroad from the knowledgeable ones here

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...