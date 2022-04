Over the weekend I happened to listen nto a radio program and this what was discussed

If one decide to donate semen (sperm) to a married woman who hasn’t given birth for 5 years in her marriage instead of engaging in fornication with the married womam as she suggested, is it a sin?

What are your thoughts?

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...