Is This A Pure Act Of Slavery Or Real Job Vacancy? – ((Picture)

Hello great members and awesome guests of Nairaland Forum!

I saw this job advert at NYSC Zonal Office in Gombe. About 10 copies were pasted on the wall.

The job description reads “Vacancy! Vacancy!! Vacancy!!! Bar Tender Wanted, Male/Female, 9:00am to 10:00pm Mon – Sun. #15,000 monthly. Contact. 080………

The person will work throughout the week, no break. (Monday to Sunday.)

I even heard that the owner of the bar wants a degree holder for the job.

What should we call this guys?

Pure Act of Slavery of Real Job Vacancy? Let’s discuss.

