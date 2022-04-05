Is This SMS From Nigerian Ports Authority Recruitment Genuine?

Good morning everyone, please I sent someone my Cv to submit at Nigeria Ports Authority in Lagos yesterday, and I received this text afterwards. I want to know if the text is genuine and the meaning of STCW that I was asked to submit within 48hrs.

