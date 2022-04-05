Is This SMS From Nigerian Ports Authority Recruitment Genuine?

By   On  In Latest, News Leave a comment 

Good morning everyone, please I sent someone my Cv to submit at Nigeria Ports Authority in Lagos yesterday, and I received this text afterwards. I want to know if the text is genuine and the meaning of STCW that I was asked to submit within 48hrs.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.
%d bloggers like this: