Jada Pinkett Smith Wishes Will Smith Didn’t Slap Chris Rock At Oscars

Jada Pinkett Smith ‘wishes’ her husband didn’t slap Chris Rock,

Smith smacked the comedian in the face after he made a joke about his wife’s hair loss. Pinkett Smith has been open about her struggle with alopecia, a disease which often causes bald spots.

The couple is apparently ‘in agreement’ that Smith ‘overreacted’ and are ‘all about their family and their kids’.

Speaking to Us Weekly, a unnamed insider said: ‘It was in the heat of the moment and it was him overreacting.

‘He knows that, she knows that. They’re in agreement that he overreacted.’

They also alleged that Pinkett Smith is ‘not a wallflower’, nor ‘one of these women that needs protecting’.

‘He didn’t need to do what he did,’ they added.

The US Weekly source also said that that the couple ‘are very much protected in their own lives and do the absolute best they can to protect their loved ones’.

Dailymail.com has reached out to Jada Pinkett-Smith’s representative for comment.

It comes as a report claimed bosses at Smith’s talent agency, Creative Artists Agency (CAA), were divided over what to do with the Oscar-winner following his shocking on-stage slap.

The incident was said to have thrust CAA chiefs Bryan Lourd, Richard Lovett and Kevin Huvane, who represent countless A-list stars throughout media and sports, into a quandary: their bankable star was a pariah, despite picking up the industry’s biggest award.

Source https://www.usmagazine.com/celebrity-news/news/jada-pinkett-smith-wishes-will-smith-didnt-slap-chris-rock/?fbclid=IwAR1xI3pdFH28ozQ48CXXfxbvqY1eTP2TQ

