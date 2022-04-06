Joe Biden Reunites With Barack Obama At The White House (Pictures)

The love between these two great Americans is unprecedented.

Americans are still missing Obama, but thank God they have Biden now.

I see Kamala Harris succeeding president Joe biden as well, those are the people that truly care about the welfare and wellbeing of African Americans

Twelve years ago, I had the honor of being gifted one of the pens President Obama used to sign the Affordable Care Act into law. Today, I gifted one to him as we work to strengthen the law and lower health care costs for hardworking Americans.



It’s an honor to welcome my friend President Barack Obama back to the White House. I look forward to discussing the big step we’re announcing today that would expand coverage under the Affordable Care Act for families and lower health care costs for hardworking Americans.



