Kaduna South Attacked By Bandits

It has been reported that terrorists have taken hold of Southern Kaduna a Christian dominated area since 8pm last night (7/4/22).

Report has it that the terrorists started to shoot sporadically in different directions, killing and kidnapping people.

Update: They said another attack is currently going on in Locust Zaria, Kaduna.

They said the military are trying to repel the terrorist in Zaria while the ones in Chikun are still having field day.

https://twitter.com/yeameesea/status/1511843150226198542?t=s7H-XjesjoO3hmMwBrd2qA&s=19

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...