Kaduna Train Attack: Tinubu Donates ₦50 Million To Injured Victims (Photos)

Asiwaju Bola Tinubu arrives Kaduna to Condole Government, People over Train Terror Attack

The former Governor of Lagos and Leader of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Bola Ahmed Tinubu has arrived in Kaduna to sympathize with the government and people of the state over the recent attacks by terrorists which have left several people killed and others kidnapped.

He was welcomed at the Sir Kashim Ibrahim house by Governor Nasir Elrufai, Senators, and other senior officials of the Kaduna State Government.

The Visit is coming seven days after armed terrorists ambushed a Kaduna-bound train killing eight people and Kidnapping many more.



Nigeria is bleeding, we need to fight terrorism with all our energy and whatever we have. Kaduna train attack is a disaster to all of us, whatever happens to Nigeria happens to all of us – Bola Ahmed Tinubu



Asiwaju Bola Tinubu donates 50 Million Naira to the Kaduna state government for the rehabilitation of injured victims of the train attack.



