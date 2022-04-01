Kenyan Thief Lies Comfortably On Street Light To Avoid Beating (Photo)

Reports coming out of Kenya suggest that a suspected thief climbed a street light pole to save his life after a mob nearly descended on him.

It was gathered that the incident occurred in Meru County, where the robber climbed to the top of a street light to escape beating.

An eyewitness known on Twitter as @KIFARUreloaded claims the thief stayed on the pole for two days as a crowd gathered and waited for him to come down.

He shared a photo showing the man lying comfortable while surrounded by a group of people patiently waiting..

”A thief climbs and stays on the street light pole in Meru for two days to escape beating. But we are still here,” he wrote.

Source Twitter

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...