Kenyan Woman Who Left Her Husband Of 20 Years To Marry “Holy Spirit” Found Dead (Pix)

Decomposing Body Of A Mother Of 6, Elizabeth Nalem Who Left Her Husband To Marry The Holy Spirit Found In The Forest

A woman in Kapenguria, West Pokot County in Kenya’s Rift Valley who shocked many people after she left her husband to marry the Holy spirit has been found dead.

Salemgists learnt that the woman made claims that she married the holy spirit because it was a directive by God.

The woman, Elizabeth Nalem, a mother of six, said God appeared to her in a dream, and had instructed her to leave her husband to spread His word.

Nalem alleged that the Holy Spirit directed her to pastor Albert Rumaita who then bought her the gown, hired vehicles, and even organised the Locals to accompany the bride in song and dance as she made a dramatic entrance into the town in an appealing white bridal gown, followed by friends and devotees on her May 26 wedding.

However, things took a tragic turn after her decomposing and mutilated body was found on Saturday, April 2.

Police reports indicate that Nalem had left her home a week earlier with a panga and a walking stick and headed to the forest only for her body to be found later.

Police say there is a possibility the deceased would have been attacked by wild animals and feasted on her remains.

Kapenguria OCPD Kipkemoi Kirui said investigations have been launched to establish whether she was attacked.

Kirui said the body must have been in the bush for more than a week.



