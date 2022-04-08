Kogi Man Wearing T-shirt With “I Pity The Fool” Inscription Receives Wheelbarrow

A photo which is circulating on social media shows a Kogi man being given a wheelbarrow as part of the state government’s youth empowerment programme.

The beneficiary who resides in Olamaboro, Kogi state wore a T-shirt that says “I Pity The Fool” while receiving the wheelbarrow from the Local Government Chairman.According to SaharaReporters, it is part of Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello’s Youth Empowerment Program which was introduced in 2021.

PHOTONEWS: Olamaboro Resident Wearing Tshirt That Says “I Pity The Fool” Receives Wheel Barrow Being Distributed By Local Government Chairman As Part Of Kogi Governor Yahaya Bello’s Youth Empowerment Program

@OfficialGYBKogi



https://twitter.com/SaharaReporters/status/1511615315276439557?t=QkSkzprdDE-JwgbvWwrYNg&s=19

