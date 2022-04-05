Korra Obidi’s Estranged Husband Rains Insults On Her In Front Of Their Kids

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yzXUNG09ur4

New Video Emerges Showing Korra Obidi’s Ex-husband Raining Insults on Her in Front of Their Kids, Fans Reacts

In the video, Justin was seen with Korra and her friend as he explained that whoever had custody of the child at the time divorce was filed was supposed to retain custody till the other party goes before a judge. He noted that it was the reason he wanted to get a restraining order on Korra.

The video also showed the moment when Korra asked her ex-husband if he also wanted to take their newborn baby away despite her still breastfeeding and Justin replied in the affirmative, saying he didn’t care.

In a different audio clip, Justin was heard calling Korra names and saying that she regrets having her kids. After the dancer cautioned him not to call her names in front of the children, Justin then called her a who*re a bit*ch and a sl*ut and said he would keep calling her that in front of them till they turn 18 because according to him, that is what she is.

The new video showing Justin raining insults on Korra has now generated mixed reactions online. While some people noted that the father of two is not as innocent as he has been portraying, others said Korra connived with her friends to make him look bad.

https://www.facebook.com/102771789020673/videos/379871097274804/?app=fbl

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...