Korra Obidi’s Oyinbo Husband Sues Her And Her Friends For Defamation

Justin Dean, the estranged husband of popular Nigerian dancer, Korra Obidi, has said he had sued his wife and her friends for defamation, IGBERETV reports.

In a video on Facebook, Dean disclosed that a video that circulated recently on social media was recorded and released without his consent.

The video shows Dean insulting Korra in front of their toddler.

However, the doctor claimed he was set up by Korra and her friends, that they recorded his conversation to defame him.

Dean also in the video blamed social media and obsession with fame for his failed marriage.

He said, “Yes, I was set up in that recording, they did that on purpose, they did that to set me up and they are being sued for defamation of character. In the state of California, it is illegal to film someone and put them online in a derogatory way.

“So I will probably make half a million dollars or so after this lawsuit and they will probably not be able to pay it.”

Justin also advised “Don’t put your family on social media; I can tell you that social media is responsible for all of these and obsession for fame. I don’t wanna be famous. You all can unfollow me .”

He also faulted his estranged wife’s decision to rent a one-bedroom apartment, saying she is a millionaire.

“I don’t understand why she got a one-bedroom apartment she’s a millionaire; Korra is rich, ” he said.

Below is the video showing Korra Obidi’s estranged husband, Justin Dean, Insulting her in front of their kids.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yzXUNG09ur4

https://fb.watch/cbuQyKJwHb/

