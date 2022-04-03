Lagos4Lagos Movement May Surprise APC In 2023 – Bishop Funsho Awe

Bishop Funso Awe, the 2019 governorship candidate of the National Conscience Party (NCP), is the Bishop of the Orthodox Anglican Church, Lagos Mainland Diocese, as well as the General Secretary, Civil Consciousness Initiative (CCI). In this interview with EJIKEME OMENAZU, he spoke on the politics of Lagos State and other issues. Excerpt:

As a former governorship candidate in Lagos State, what is your take on the state governorship come 2023 election?

I am very passionate about Lagos. As you noted, I was a governorship candidate in Lagos in the last general elections. We have the issues of Lagos at heart. We have no other place we can call our home. The progress of Lagos is our own progress. The blessings of Lagos are our own blessings. I believe that unless there is an arrangement we do not know about between Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu that he should do one term, the APC in Lagos will push Sanwo-Olu for a second term, but it will not be a walkover.

There are a lot of people who believe that the status quo in Lagos must change this time around. Such people feel that Lagos should not be dedicated to someone who governs them. They believe that Lagosians should choose for themselves who leads them. That is what a lot of Lagosians will do come 2023. They will not like to be dictated to. They will like to choose their leader and not anybody presented to them.

People believe that Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu is doing well and should therefore be given the ticket to do a second term. Do you think so, too?

The case of Sanwo-Olu doing well or not doing well is not what we are talking about. Sanwo-Olu may be doing well, but Sanwo-Olu is someone’s candidate and will still remain that person’s candidate.



