Leke Adeboye Apologises For Calling RCCG Pastors Goats

Leke Adeboye, the Senior Personal Assistant of the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adeboye, has apologised to pastors in the church for referring to them as ‘goats’.

The Nation had reported Leke rebuked some RCCG pastors who preached after his father’s sermon last Sunday in parishes across the nation.

The cleric’s son apologised on Thursday on his Instagram page over the statement, which generated a lot of backlashes from followers and church members.

The statement titled: ‘My sincere apology’ reads: “I wish to use this medium to tender my unreserved apologies on the statement made from my social media handle about some of our esteemed Pastors.

“The disciplinary measures taken by the mission is well received and this period will be used to reflect and introspect.

“I wish to crave your indulgence to please forgive my extreme statement which I wish to emphasise was absolutely not intended to insult or malign.

“I also wish to apologise profusely to the entire leadership and Pastors of our beloved Church who might have been hurt by this statement.

“I remain humbly yours in God’s love and mercies. Yours in His service, Leke Adeboye.”

