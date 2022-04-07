Lesson From The Jada Pinkett And Will Smith Marriage Saga

As we all know recently American actor Will Smith had a mental breakdown at the just concluded Oscars when he went on stage and slapped commedian Chris rock for a joke that wasn’t Insultive crude and rude ..

It was a light hearted joke about Jada starring in GIJane 2 movie .

The result ha seven disastrous for Wil Smith’s career to say the least. The Academy is debating stripoing him of his Oscar after first saying they wouldn’t , he was forced to resign from the academy and it’s safe to say too directors in Hollywood will not work with Will Smith again. To make matters worse Chris Rock too the slap like a champ. I meant the police commissioner for the LAPD walked up to Chris rock back stage and asked him if he wanted them to arrest Will smith and walk him off the show in handcuffs and Chris rock like a true gentleman refused. That’s an alpha male , a true redpiller for you .

Now before we go on and judge Will let’s look at how long his marriage has been crashed that has led to his mental break down ..

From inception Jada didn’t pretend she told will smith she wants an open marriage, one being where either partner can have sex with anyone else without any drama , and I don’t know if Will smith knew what this meant or being a simp agreed to it but we all know from then all she has shagged her way through whatever catches her fancy while will simple Smith has been left sulking pouting and angry for years while pretending to be woke and accepting ..

The crowning moment we all know was in 2020 July when Jada brought her Simp husband simple Smith on a talk show called the red table and told him how she slept with their sons friend , August Alsina (I hope I spelt that right )

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=h0QXW5yH-jU

I mean Will smith looked like an idiot sitting there and crying his eyes out and one thing struck me , Jada wasn’t remorseful and why should she? After all she told him from day one I don’t want one man I want an open marriage.

But does this surprise us? Not really … This is the woman who never ever got over her redpill boyfriend Tupac Shakur… Will Smith is so intimidated by the ghost of a dead ex that he doesn’t allow any tuoac music in his home…

Tupac and Jada’s love was a match made perfect , she still cries whenever she talks about him ..

