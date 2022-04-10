Lifeless Body Of An Unidentified Boy Found In Maiduguri (Disturbing Photos)

Lifeless body of a young boy who is yet-to-be identified has been found by residents in Borno state.

Salemgists learnt that the boy who was already dead was found along the road in Kototo District in Maiduguri, the Borno state capital.

The ugly development was disclosed via a Facebook post by an aid worker identified as Junaid Jibril Maiva.

Maiva appealed to anyone with useful information on the identity of the boy or his family to contact the phone numbers he pasted.

He wrote:

“This boy just died in AA kotoko district in Maiduguri, and his parents or people are unknown. Please if anyone knows him should come to Bulabulin A A Kotoko area or call these numbers. 08026145252 Slave Man. 08060955381 Hussaini Mohammed Mala. May Allah forgive him and have mercy on him. 10/04/2022”



https://www.instagram.com/p/CcK_n8Hgz72/?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y=

