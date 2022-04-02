Liverpool Vs Watford Today At 12:30pm

Only a couple of months after Liverpool had seemingly conceded the crown to Man City once again, we have a title race on our hands, and Jurgen Klopp’s side are showing no signs of faltering as they continue their pursuit of an unprecedented quadruple.

Diogo Jota’s close-range effort against Nottingham Forest saw Liverpool advance to the semi-finals of the FA Cup just before the international break – with the FA controversially refusing to move the fixture from Wembley despite travel disruption – and there is the small matter of next week’s Champions League quarter-final first leg with Benfica to come as well.

With their only defeat in any competition since the turn of the year being that inconsequential loss to Inter Milan on their own turf, Liverpool are now within touching distance of Man City at the summit before the two heavyweights meet in a mouthwatering showdown on April 10.

It is now nine Premier League victories in a row for this rampant Liverpool outfit – who have kept clean sheets in each of their last four in the top flight and have scored 23 in their sparkling winning run – and Anfield is not often a happy hunting ground for visiting teams.

