Longest Super Highway Ever Constructed By A State In South-South Nears Completion

THE LONGEST CONSTRUCTED DUAL CARRIAGE ROAD IN AKWA IBOM

This is the longest stretch of Dualised Road, ever constructed by an administration in Akwa Ibom State since its creation in 1987.

The road also has the most attractive features, including two cable decorated bridges, three Roundabouts, street lighting and walkways.

It is the most beautiful entry route into the industrial belt of the State.

Governor Emmanuel does not make noise, his projects do the talking.

Welcome to Etinan-Ndon Eyo Road, a 29 kilometers dual super highway!

