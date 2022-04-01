Look Out For The Crescent (Moon) Of Ramadan 1443AH, Today – Sultan

The Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA) headed by the Sultan of Sokoto, Alh Saad Abubakar has advised Nigerian Muslims to look out for the crescent (moon) of Ramadan 1443AH from today.

This call was conatined in a statement issued by the Director of Administration, Zubairu Haruna Usman-Ugwu, he said that the search for the new moon should commence immediately after sunset today, April 1st, 2022, equivalently the 29th Sha’aban 1443 AH.

“If the crescent is sighted by Muslims of impeccable character on the said evening, then His Eminence (Sultan Abubakar Saad) will declare Saturday, 2nd April 2022 as the first day of Ramadan 1443 AH.

“If, however, the crescent is not sighted that day, then, Sunday, 3rd April 2022, automatically becomes the first of Ramadan, 1443 AH,” the statement said.

https://www.intelregion.com/news/1443-ramadan-nscia-asks-nigerians-to-look-out-for-new-moon-on-friday-night/

May Allah make use witness Ramadan in good health, wealth and sound faith (Ameen)

