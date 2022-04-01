LTG Protest: Breakdown Of Law & Order Will Not Be Tolerated – Lagos CP

LEKKI TOLL-GATE PROTEST: BREAKDOWN OF LAW AND ORDER WILL NOT BE TOLERATED – CP ALABI

The Lagos State Commissioner of Police, CP Abiodun Alabi, fdc, mnim, psc has assured Lagosians that the Command has put necessary measures in place to ensure the safety of lives and property, free flow of traffic and a peaceful environment for carrying out their respective lawful duties.

This assurance has become imperative following news making the rounds that some Nigerians are planning to protest at the Lekki Toll-gate, an action capable of grounding commercial activities and obstructing free flow of traffic.

While the Command is not averse to the peoples’ right to freedom of assembly and association; and expression, the Command will equally live up to its mandate of ensuring that no person or group of persons is allowed to infringe on the fundamental human rights of others, especially the rights to freedom of movement and right to dignity of human persons.

CP Alabi therefore warns all intending protesters that anyone found infringing on the rights of other Nigerians will be dealt with in accordance with the law.

Meanwhile, CP Alabi once again enjoins all peace loving Lagosians to go about their lawful duties without fear of harassment or intimidation, reiterating that adequate security assets have been strategically deployed to ensure their safety and security.

SP BENJAMIN HUNDEYIN, anipr, mipra

Police Public Relations Officer

Lagos State Command

Ikeja

March 31, 2022.

https://twitter.com/LagosPoliceng/status/1509651114010058753?t=tmaJW2-k87DQ4mlpbOty3Q&s=19

