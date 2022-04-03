M.I. Abaga Set To Marry This Year (Photos)

Nigerian rapper, Jude Lemfani Abaga, popularly known as M.I. has revealed his plan of getting married this year, IGBERETV reports.

Taking to his Instagram handle, he shared a video on how he met his wife-to-be, Eniola. He wrote;

“I’m a private person. But it’s time to share a little part of my joy with you.

@eniolamafe and I met in Dec 2020 and straight away I knew I had found the one. I am excited to announce that we are getting married this year.. and we ask for your support and blessings as we embark on this journey together. ♥️”



https://www.instagram.com/reel/Cb5cgnMNPH-/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

