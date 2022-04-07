Makinde Announces Intention To Run For Second Term, Obtains PDP Nomination Form

In my newsletter today, I announced that I have picked up the Expression of Interest and Nomination forms for a second term as the elected Governor of the good people of Oyo State. If the good people of Oyo State desire it, we will serve for four more years.



https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=519649396182921&id=100044135961426

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...