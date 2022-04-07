Makinde Announces Intention To Run For Second Term, Obtains PDP Nomination Form

By   On  In Latest, News Leave a comment 

In my newsletter today, I announced that I have picked up the Expression of Interest and Nomination forms for a second term as the elected Governor of the good people of Oyo State. If the good people of Oyo State desire it, we will serve for four more years.

https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=519649396182921&id=100044135961426

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.
%d bloggers like this: