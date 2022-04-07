In my newsletter today, I announced that I have picked up the Expression of Interest and Nomination forms for a second term as the elected Governor of the good people of Oyo State. If the good people of Oyo State desire it, we will serve for four more years.
Makinde Announces Intention To Run For Second Term, Obtains PDP Nomination Form
