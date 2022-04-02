Makinde Presents 100 Operational Vehicles To Oyo Amotekun Corps, Warns Criminals

The Oyo state governor, ‘Seyi Makinde has on Friday handed over 100 operational vehicles to Western Nigeria Security Network, codenamed ‘Amotekun’, in a bid to further enhance the security architecture of Oyo state.

In his address, Makinde warned criminally minded individuals to steer clear of the state as his government would not relent in strengthening security architecture in the state, to ensure safety of lives and properties.

Earlier, Makinde appreciated the Commissioner for Finance, Hon. Akinbola Ojo for his support and creative funding decisions of the state.

He further thanked the chairmen and chairpersons of the state led by Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Matters, Hon. Chief Mikail Adebayo Lawal for demonstrating how state and local governments can work together, to achieve the same objectives.

While assuring the corps of his administration’s continued support, the governor also thanked the leadership of Amotekun, Brigadier General Kunle Togun and the Oyo Amotekun Commandant, Co. Olayinka Olayanju (Retd) as well as the operatives whom he said have “indeed changed the landscape of security of Oyo state”

Makinde remarked that beyond call for autonomy, the nation needs restructuring for all the parts to work together and for same objectives.

He warned off all criminals and criminally-minded individuals in the state, adding that more security personnels will be recruited and equipped, to respond adequately to insecurity

“So when you come to Oyo state with the intention to carry out any criminal activity; we’ll get you, we’ll deal with you and it will be your last operation. so please and please stay off Oyo state”, he stated.

The number one Oyo citizen also commended the Chief Executive Officer of CIG, who saw to the design and creative reality of the operational vehicles project.

He assured the good people of Oyo state of his commitment towards the mandate to given him, to deliver good governance and leadership in the state.

Makinde therefore requested that citizens report any strange movement or development in their environment, promising that Amotekun will sort them promptly

https://oyoaffairs.net/makinde-presents-100-operational-vehicles-to-oyo-amotekun-corps-warns-criminals-to-steer-clear/

