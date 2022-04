Facebook user, Daheer Shuaibu Goma has disclosed that his nephew was one of the vigilante members killed by bandits in Kaduna.

11 soldiers and 3 vigilantes were killed when terrorists attacked a military base in Birnin Gwari Local Government Area of Kaduna State on Monday.

May the soul of Ridwan Sani Ridwan M and other victims rest in peace. Ridwan is among the vigilante members killed and he is my nephew.” he wrote.

See Photo As Obtained By NaijaCover Below:

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...