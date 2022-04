Love is so powerful.

You can’t hide it.

This young man proposed to the love of his life today during Sunday service in Abuja.

He walked into the Abuja church of Kingdom Stars Gospel Centre Gwarinpa Abuja and proposed to his baby girl.

She couldn’t hold back her tears as she cried like a baby.

The Senior Pastor, Peter Inyang prayed for both of them and wished them a happy life.

News has it that the young man came all the way from Dubai and would be relocating with her.

Isn’t this beautiful?

